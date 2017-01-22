Lift and Separate: A Novel, by Marilyn Simon Rothstein, published by Lake Union Publishing, 2016.

They say not to judge a book by its cover, but when that cover is a lively display of different colored bras, a reader’s interest is naturally piqued.

In Lift and Separate, the reader is introduced to protagonist Marcy Hammer at the worst time of her life. Her husband of over thirty years has just had an affair with a younger woman, her mother is suffering from health problems, and one of her newest friendships is about to be put to the ultimate test.

Conditioned to a life of being first and foremost a Mother and a Wife, Marcy must adjust to thinking of herself in new terms – as a single, middle-aged woman at the brink of making decisions that will determine the second half of her life.

Rothstein does a number of things well in this novel – the characters are intelligent, well-spoken, and all contribute to move the story forward in their own way. There is a wonderful emphasis on the special bonds formed within female friendships, both old and new. And there are many moments when the author’s own sharp wit shines through in Marcy’s introspective thoughts and interactions with other characters.

A quick, easy read, Lift and Separate is a good book to fill a lazy Sunday afternoon. So grab a cup a coffee, don your comfiest slippers, and settle in to read a novel about love, friendship, self-discovery, and second chances.

