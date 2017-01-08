10 Maine bookstores you should visit in 2017

And here I present to you, dear reader, a perennial list of Maine bookstores you should check out in 2017. Each of these shops has its own literary kind of vibe, and all of them are great places to immerse yourself in the pages of a good book. What more could a bibliophile want?

Lippincott Books, Hampden: The quintessential used bookshop, sure to ignite your lust for the experience of buying books from a genuine bookseller. Fiction, Maine-related nonfiction, classics, poetry, history, obscure tomes and signed first editions, this place truly has it all. http://twicesoldtales.bangordailynews.com/2016/01/31/home/bookish-adventures/paradise-lost-and-found-the-joy-of-lippincott-books/

Open Door Books, Bath: An amazing variety and selection of any type of book you may want. As soon as you walk in, you feel welcome and safe among the shelves. The owner, John Ring, is happy to chat and to give reading recommendations. http://twicesoldtales.bangordailynews.com/2015/11/01/home/round-the-corner-there-may-wait-open-door-books-in-bath/

Big Chicken Barn Books & Antiques, Ellsworth: With a 3,000 foot long chicken barn filled with an entire floor of 150,000 books, you really can’t go wrong. It is easy to spend hours here perusing and admiring the vast collection of books, magazines, and antiques. http://twicesoldtales.bangordailynews.com/2015/10/13/home/for-the-love-of-books/

hello hello books, Rockland: This quaint shop packs a lot of punch into very little square footage. Located in the back of Rock City Coffee Roasters on Main Street, this shop is filled to the brim with fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books. There is also a great selection of quirky knick-knacks aimed for word-nerds and bibliomaniacs. http://twicesoldtales.bangordailynews.com/2016/03/13/home/books-and-weekend-adventures-in-rockland/

The Old Professor’s Bookshop, Belfast: This is a great shop for classic literature and an eclectic mix of nonfiction books. The store itself is beautiful, the walls lined with rich wooden bookshelves, the smells of pages and sunlight enveloping themselves around you. http://twicesoldtales.bangordailynews.com/2016/09/18/home/the-importance-of-independent-bookstores/

Bellabooks, Belfast: Such a bright, colorful, inviting shop. Everything in here, from the shelves to the displays, is pretty. A wonderful mix of fiction, nonfiction, bestsellers, Maine authors, children’s, and teen’s books. The entire feel of the place is warm and inviting. http://twicesoldtales.bangordailynews.com/2016/09/18/home/the-importance-of-independent-bookstores/

Left Bank Books, Belfast: A fantastic collection of bestsellers, Maine-centric books, nonfiction, children’s books, and fiction. Scattered throughout the stacks of books are signed photographs of writers. A light, airy, colorful space. http://twicesoldtales.bangordailynews.com/2016/09/18/home/the-importance-of-independent-bookstores/

The Book Warehouse (or is that Wholesale Books?), Old Orchard Beach: With everything from current bestsellers to more obscure fiction and Young Adult/children’s books, you are sure to find something to satiate your book lust. Added bonus: the sandy beach and the pier are only steps away from this shop’s front door! http://twicesoldtales.bangordailynews.com/2016/06/12/home/beaches-boardwalks-and-bargain-books/

Twice-Told Tales, Brunswick: Located at 11 Pleasant Street, this wonderful shop is completely staffed by Curtis Friends, the volunteer organization that supports Curtis Memorial Library. A great selection of fiction, travel, art, history, maritime history, other nonfiction, and children’s books. All proceeds benefit the Curtis Memorial Library. http://twicesoldtales.bangordailynews.com/2016/07/10/home/3-more-bookstores-to-visit-in-maine-this-summer/

The Library Bookstore, Bath: Staffed by the Friends of Patten Free Library. Warm, inviting, bright and welcoming. Low prices on books from any genre you could desire. All items are donations from the community, and all proceeds benefit the Patten Free Library. http://twicesoldtales.bangordailynews.com/2016/07/03/home/a-whirlwind-bookish-adventure-in-bath-city-of-readers/

So there you have it – now get traveling to these great shops. And most importantly, get reading!

