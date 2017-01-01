2017 Reading Challenge: A word nerd’s resolutions for a new year

“What are your resolutions for the New Year?”

I’ve always been of the “strive-to-be-better-every-day-rather-than-one-magical-day-a-year” school of thought; but hey, I’m a writer. I get the sentimentality of the thing, the inherent wish that a new year can magically bring about great change, ushering in a new chapter of our story.

So to answer the question, I usually do not make any resolutions, save for a few half-hearted attempts at becoming some kind of yogic goddess until I strain my back downward-dogging and the extra cheese pizza starts calling my name again.

This year, one resolution and one only: Read more books.

In 2016, I read a total of 82 books to completion; an additional 21 books were started and never finished (for various reasons, namely a loss of interest in the subject, author, or language). And though I do not have a total goal in mind for 2017, I have resolved to diversify my reading interests in the year ahead. And what better way to achieve this than with a good old fashioned Reading Challenge?

Thus follows my 2017 Reading Challenge:

An entire collection of short stories A book with a color in the title A book more than 100 years old A book by a person of color A book of poetry A book based on a fairy tale and/or mythology A book set in a place I’d like to visit A book selected based solely on its cover (gasp!) A food memoir A book that has been on my TBR shelf for entirely too long A bestseller from a genre I don’t usually read A travel memoir A book with a red spine A novel set during wartime A book set in the wilderness A book I loved as a child A book recommended by a librarian A book recommended by a friend or family member A book with multiple authors A book of letters

Now the real question – can something really be a challenge if you know it’s going to be a hell of fun? Let’s say yes. So join me for my 2017 Reading Challenge – recommend books I should try, discuss the ones you’ve read that fit into the parameters, tell me about ones on your own To Read list.

The year ahead will have its ups and downs, its inevitable bumps and bruises and joys and discoveries. A lot is uncertain for us all, but one thing is for sure. One way or another, 2017 will be a year for the books.

Dear Readers – join the subscribers list below to receive emails any time Twice Sold Tales publishes a new post! And head over to the blog’s Facebook page – help me get more likes and shares! Also, please feel free to share links to the Facebook page or to individual blog posts as you wish. Let’s spread the word to other happy readers throughout Maine and beyond. https://www.facebook.com/TwiceSoldTalesBlog/

And, for a sample of my fiction writing, go to https://hawaiipacificreview.org/2015/12/10/lost-and-found/, and to https://joyofthepen.topshamlibrary.org/.

Let’s make it a year for the books. One thing’s for sure – it will be a year for the books.