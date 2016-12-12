The Bed Moved: Stories , by Rebecca Schiff, published by Alfred A. Knopf, 2016.

If you’re looking for a collection of short fiction that is sharp, honest, funny, and a bit strange, look no further than The Bed Moved: Stories, by Rebecca Schiff.

The stories in this small volume of fiction are short, to-the-point, and full of unexpectedly poignant, understated sentiments. Schiff’s dialogue, characterization, and snarky observations are remarkable. She takes the language of a story and uses it like a punch to the throat of the reader. And it’s good for readers to get a proverbial throat punch from time to time. That is what worthy fiction is for, after all.

Schiff’s work falls into a category of fiction that is not easy to define. Contemporary and yet transcending paradigms of time. Blunt, almost bitchy at times, yet filled with desire, soul, and something akin to love. Stories that do not shrink away from exposing the truths and hypocrisies of this generation, with all its addictions to technology, sex, and other people’s tragedies.

While reading these stories, I found myself laughing out loud one moment, cringing the next. I’ve always admired authors who can provoke such emotions in a reader. It is Schiff’s ability to do this that makes The Bed Moved a commendable collection of short fiction.